Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher's record
{{featured_button_text}}
Germany F1 GP Auto Racing

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain shows a helmet of former German driver Michael Schumacher after he wins the Eifel Formula One Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racetrack in Nuerburg, Germany, on Sunday. Hamilton gets the helmet as a gift from Michael Schumacher's son Mick because he equals Schumacher's record of 91 wins in the Formula One. 

 Jim Benson

NÜRBURG, Germany — Even Lewis Hamilton once saw Michael Schumacher's record of 91 wins in Formula One as unbeatable. Now he's matched it.

Schumacher's son Mick presented Hamilton with one of his father's old helmets after the British driver took a record-equaling 91st win at Germany's Eifel Grand Prix.

"Seeing his dominance, I don't think anyone, and especially me, didn't imagine that I'd be anywhere near Michael in terms of records so it's an incredible honor and it's going to take some time to get used to," Hamilton said, adding that he used to choose Schumacher as his character in a video game.

Schumacher has required constant care since he sustained severe head injuries in an accident while skiing in 2013.

Hamilton took a big step closer to matching Schumacher's record of seven titles too after his teammate Valtteri Bottas failed to finish with an engine problem. Hamilton now leads the championship by 69 points with six races to go.

Hamilton took the win by 4.5 seconds from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault's first podium finish since 2011.

