Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin crossed Dover off the meager list of tracks where he had yet to win and turned his ambitions toward one more goal he'd like to scratch off the docket.

Pushing 40, Hamlin's first career Cup championship is within his grasp — and he might never be better.

"I'm in the prime of my career right now and I've got things rolling," Hamlin said.

Hamlin tamed the concrete mile oval that gave him fits for 15 years and zipped past Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. with eight laps left to win the NASCAR Cup Series race Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Hamlin was 0 for 28 at Dover, the kind of losing streak that had him studying the runs of his more successful JGR teammates in Truex and Kyle Busch to pick up tips on how best to win at the track.

He learned from his teammates — then beat them in the No. 11 Toyota, though Truex's runner-up finish and Busch's third gave JGR a 1-2-3 finish in the first of two races this weekend at Dover.

"People always ask what your least favorite track is and I say Dover just because I'm not that good," Hamlin said. "I love the track, I just haven't been very good here."