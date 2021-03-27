 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Illinois native Chris Windom lines up ride in rare NASCAR Cup Series dirt race
0 comments
topical top story

Illinois native Chris Windom lines up ride in rare NASCAR Cup Series dirt race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON — Chris Windom is getting a shot this weekend on auto racing's biggest stage.

The 30-year-old Canton native will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut during the marquee circuit's first dirt race in half a century.

"Not only to race in the NASCAR Cup series, but to be a part of the first time they race Bristol on dirt is really cool," Windom said in a release. "I'm very excited for this unique opportunity with RWR.

"Hopefully my previous dirt experience will give me a head start out of the gate."

Windom made history in 2020, his 10th season as a professional, becoming only the seventh driver in United States Auto Club history to complete the career Triple Crown — winning overall championships in the three national categories: Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Chris is an established dirt racer, whose achievements surpass many," car owner Rick Ware said in a release. "I'm looking forward to seeing him race, and hopefully bring home a good finish."

Qualifying for the race is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, with Windom in one of four heats with eight other drivers including Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott. Each of the heats will be 15 green-flag laps with passing points awarded.

The Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX. It is NASCAR's first Cup race on dirt since Sept. 30, 1970.

NASCAR hauled in more than 2,000 truckloads of dirt to fill the half-mile oval at Bristol, creating 19-degree banked turns. According to NASCAR, the layers include "sawdust, dirt stockpiled from past events, lime treated clay and Bluff City Red Tennessee Clay."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News