Illinois native Chris Windom lines up ride in rare NASCAR Cup Series dirt race

CANTON — Chris Windom is getting a shot this weekend on auto racing's biggest stage.

The 30-year-old Canton native will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut during the marquee circuit's first dirt race in half a century.

"Not only to race in the NASCAR Cup series, but to be a part of the first time they race Bristol on dirt is really cool," Windom said in a release. "I'm very excited for this unique opportunity with RWR.

"Hopefully my previous dirt experience will give me a head start out of the gate."

Windom made history in 2020, his 10th season as a professional, becoming only the seventh driver in United States Auto Club history to complete the career Triple Crown — winning overall championships in the three national categories: Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown.

"Chris is an established dirt racer, whose achievements surpass many," car owner Rick Ware said in a release. "I'm looking forward to seeing him race, and hopefully bring home a good finish."

Qualifying for the race is slated for 5 p.m. Saturday, with Windom in one of four heats with eight other drivers including Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott. Each of the heats will be 15 green-flag laps with passing points awarded.