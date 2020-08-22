Indy 500 rookies bring cosmopolitan flair to the Brickyard

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indianapolis 500 rookie Alex Palou is a bona fide polyglot, one of those exceptionally rare people who can speak three or more languages so fluently they can alternate between each in a single sentence.

In his case, the 23-year-old Spanish driver is fluid in his native Spanish along with English and Italian.

Palou will need to add a few more to his repertoire, though, if he wants to speak to the rest of the five-man rookie class taking the green flag Sunday in their native languages. Rinus VeeKay is from the Netherlands, Dalton Kellet was born and raised in Canada, Pato O'Ward is from Mexico and Oliver Askew is an American — though his mother is Swedish.

Together, they have made the always-global Indianapolis 500 even more cosmopolitan than usual.

"It's amazing how much respect you have when you come to the speedway. It's something you don't really feel at other spots," said Palou, who qualified seventh for team owner Dale Coyne. "All the crews, all the teams are talking about this race from the first day, from January, and this is the race we're all hoping to win."

All five rookies have more than just hope going for them.