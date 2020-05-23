Indy 500 winners pick their favorite 'Spectacle' of all time

Then he won.

"I went into that race with no expectation of winning it. Never, at any point during that race, did I allow myself to think I was going to win," Rossi said. "So it was all such a shock. My early impression of the 500 was that there was a lot of 'extra' and the biggest relief was when we got to get into the car and just drive. Then I win the race. I had no real idea of what to expect and it took a little bit to really sink in, and then suddenly, I saw it. I saw what is so special about Indy. Now I have a new respect for it, and a pent-up desire to win again."

He naturally ranks that win as the best 500, but the American also enjoyed last year's race when he finished second to Pagenaud.

"I'd say the 2019 Indy 500 is the one I'm the most proud of, even though we finished second," Rossi said. "We came back from a bad pit stop and had some frustrating hold-ups on track. But we were able to overcome all that and be there at the end, with a genuine shot at winning."

With the newest winners weighing in, Hunter-Reay's victory in 2014 becomes the sixth to receive multiple votes from the Indy 500 winners as the greatest race. The others: