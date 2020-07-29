You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Jacksonville auto races moved to Fairbury
0 comments

Jacksonville auto races moved to Fairbury

{{featured_button_text}}
Fairbury Speedway wall photo

Fairbury Speedway will host the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Aug. 12. The events were moved from Jacksonville Speedway due to government restrictions on mass gatherings. 

 Randy Sharer

JACKSONVILLE — Due to government restrictions on mass gatherings, Jacksonville Speedway officials have partnered with Fairbury Speedway to move Jacksonville’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to Fairbury on Aug. 12. 

With the current mass gathering restrictions set forth, the events could not be held under the limited spectator capacity permitted for Jacksonville Speedway.

This will be first time Fairbury will host the Late Models and Summit Modifieds twice in the same year. The winner’s shares will be $5,000 in the Late Model division and $1,500 in the Summit Modified division.

Further details on gate times and ticket prices have not been announced.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News