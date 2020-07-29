Jacksonville auto races moved to Fairbury

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSONVILLE — Due to government restrictions on mass gatherings, Jacksonville Speedway officials have partnered with Fairbury Speedway to move Jacksonville’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Model and Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events to Fairbury on Aug. 12.

With the current mass gathering restrictions set forth, the events could not be held under the limited spectator capacity permitted for Jacksonville Speedway.

This will be first time Fairbury will host the Late Models and Summit Modifieds twice in the same year. The winner’s shares will be $5,000 in the Late Model division and $1,500 in the Summit Modified division.

Further details on gate times and ticket prices have not been announced.

