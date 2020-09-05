Jason Feger claims Farmer City Raceway feature victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMER CITY — Jason Feger of Bloomington emerged from a tight battle with Shannon Babb and Bobby Pierce to take the checkered flag in the Farmer City 74 late Friday night at Farmer City Raceway.

Nabbing $5,000 for the victory as part of the MARS Super Late Model DIRTcar Racing Series, Feger traded the lead with Babb five times from lap 28 to 33 in the 47-lap event.

“I knew Babb was right there, but I kind of felt OK with him there because I knew what he had,' Feger said. "You can’t ever count out Shannon here; he and [Billy] Moyer are two of the best ever here.”

Feger began to pull away from Babb while Pierce began to close in on them both. All three ended up within a half-car-length of each other as they reached five laps to go and continued their fight for position in close quarters.

“I felt like I was way better on the long runs,” Feger said. “I don’t know if it was me as a driver or the tires or what, but I could smooth out and really get in a good rhythm, and I think that was it.”

Pierce finished second with Babb third, Brian Shirley fourth and Moyer fifth.

Starting on the pole and leading all 30 laps, Nick Hoffman was the winner in the American Modified Series feature.