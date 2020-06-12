Junior to savor Homestead again, but virus upends routine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIAMI — Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a plan for Saturday, one unlike any other he's had in more than two decades of getting behind the wheel at NASCAR events.

He's going to fly to Homestead-Miami Speedway and arrive in the early afternoon. He'll go through a health screening, then sit in a rental car instead of the custom RV that usually serves as his home away from home on race days. He'll change into driver gear, hop into his race car about 10 minutes before the flag drops and, without the benefit of any practice, hope for the best.

Welcome to pandemic-era racing, Junior.

"I'm experiencing this for the first time," Earnhardt Jr. said on his podcast this week.

Once that engine fires up, things should seem normal again for Earnhardt Jr., who will take to the Homestead track Saturday for the first time since his NASCAR Cup Series career ended. He's in the field for one of the two Xfinity Series races at Homestead this weekend, his third start in an Xfinity car since retiring.