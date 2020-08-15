Marco Andretti leads Honda onslaught in Indy 500 qualifying

Andretti has known his car was fast since the track opened Wednesday, but did not want to get ahead of himself in his quest to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in his 15th attempt.

"The biggest hurdle when you come to Indy is speed," Andretti said. "We had it. But then you start to wonder — is Chevy sand-bagging? Is it too good to be true? Man, Honda brought it. We've got the speed down. We've just got to execute."

Andretti received praise from his father, Michael, the team owner.

"He blew me away," Michael Andretti said.

The Andretti camp finished the first round with five drivers in the top 15. Teams can make multiple attempts before the session ends and Colton Herta, who was 10th, indicated he'd probably try again to make the fast nine.

Chevy teams had to decide if they wanted to make another run at chasing the Honda drivers or settle for where they landed. Rinus Veekay, a 19-year-old rookie for Ed Carpenter Racing, was the only Chevrolet driver in the top nine at fifth.

The Chevrolet camp struggled Friday when a horsepower boost pushed speeds toward 233 mph. Team Penske is the anchor team of the Chevy group and all four of its cars had a hard time keeping pace with the Honda drivers.