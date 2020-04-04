McLaughlin wins virtual IndyCar event racing from Australia

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott McLaughlin's real IndyCar debut is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian V8 SuperCars champion isn't letting that stop him from learning how to virtually drive the cars.

McLaughlin won IndyCar's virtual race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, the second race in the series' attempt to create content during the worldwide shutdown of sports.

McLaughlin drives for Roger Penske in Australia and the team owner had planned to give McLaughlin his series debut in May on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. That plan was scrapped when the IndyCar season was suspended last month. The road course race has been tentatively rescheduled for July 4, a date Penske said would be too hectic for McLaughlin to make his debut.

McLaughlin, like NASCAR's seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, was an invited guest by IndyCar to participate in the iRacing Series meant to entertain fans during the stoppage. He had to wake up at 2 a.m. in Brisbane, Australia, to compete on his simulator.

"I started iRacing 10 years ago and it was the best thing I did," said McLaughlin. "For an aspiring race car driver, it is worth the investment in your future. It's been an awesome tool for me and it's great fun."