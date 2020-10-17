Moffitt wins wild Truck race at Kansas to qualify for finale

Smith wound up finishing 11th and is the last driver above the cut line. Enfinger is seven points back after his top-five run, while Matt Crafton is next after finishing eight. Ben Rhodes and Tyler Ankrum are the last two in the standings.

Moffitt, who was second in the July race at Kansas, had the lead with 10 to go when Smith went around him. Moffitt began riding the wall and quickly closed the gap, then passed Smith as the GMS Racing pair hit the start-finish line.

Smith got a run on Mofitt down the back stretch but got too close to the No. 23 Chevrolet, and the 21-year-old Smith came oh-so close to saving his own truck as he slid down the entire back stretch.

"I'm really not going to say much about it because I'll probably get into trouble, but that felt like it was ours," Smith said. "I mean, it just seemed like he darted down and I don't know if it was — damn, I don't know if you'd qualify that as a save, but it was a big moment from my seat."

Hailie Deegan had one of the best days of her bright young career, driving from the penultimate row to a 16th-place finish in her national series debut with DGR-Crosley. That run came after Ford Performance announced that the 19-year-old from Temecula, California, would move up from the ARCA series to the Truck Series full time next season.