More chaos? NASCAR hopes rules changes improve Phoenix drama

Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin — who qualified third in a Toyota — said drivers who tried the smaller spoiler in simulators said it's a big adjustment.

"I think the guys that run good or win this weekend are either going to have a setup that they hit on that is really good or they acclimated quicker to this package back to where we were," Hamlin said.

Hamlin is trying to win his second straight race in Phoenix. His win last year race vaulted him into the championship round in Homestead, though the title was won by Kyle Busch.

Hamlin is one of the best current drivers to not win a Cup series championship even though he was close in 2010, 2014 and last season. He's off to a good start once again after his Daytona win and a sixth-place finish last week in Fontana.

But the 39-year-old said he's more worried about consistency than championships. Last week, Hamlin compared a good NASCAR season to a college basketball program that consistently makes Final Four.

"I think that the championship is an easy goal that anyone just throws out — win a championship — but that comes down to one race," Hamlin said. "If you can win a significant amount of races, it shows a bigger picture of your full year."