NASCAR all alone on motorsports biggest day of racing

The next one is a crown jewel event that doubles as an elaborate salute to the United States military. The dusk-to-dark race is an actual Memorial Day party as fallen heroes are honored on each car and Speedway Motorsports prides itself on productions that conclude with a post-race fireworks spectacular.

The race itself is one of the most grueling of the season. It's almost always hot, the race is 100 miles longer than any other and it is a true battle of attrition. It's not always the most exciting event and NASCAR has struggled over the years to find an aerodynamic package capable of compelling competition.

Still, drivers love this event and many teams thrive in the challenge of tackling a 600-miler. They also respect what the Coca-Cola 600 has become over the last 61 years.

"I think for our hardcore fans and for the people that appreciate the history of NASCAR, the 600 is it's own kind of animal and it's own show," said Martin Truex Jr. "For us in the sport and drivers especially, it's a big one and it's one we all want to win."

Here's a look at the top topics going into Charlotte: