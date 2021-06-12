NASCAR All-Star race will be Texas-sized sendoff for Gossage

FORT WORTH, Texas — An All-Star race in the Lone Star State, with at least five restarts over 100 laps, a few inversion gimmicks and $1 million for the winning driver.

NASCAR is providing quite a night to mark the 25th season of racing at Texas Motor Speedway and sendoff for track president and showman Eddie Gossage, whose last race is Sunday after overseeing the track since its groundbreaking in 1995, two years before it opened.

"This is a full metal rodeo for a big ol' bag of dough," said the 62-year-old Gossage, who saw hosting the All-Star race as a perfect ender for him.

Texas is the third track in three years for NASCAR's annual non-points All-Star race. Chase Elliott won last summer at Bristol, where it was moved from Charlotte, which hosted 34 of the first 35 All-Star races, because North Carolina wouldn't allow spectators due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's a race that should move, and I'm glad it's moving around," said Elliott, who also won his first Cup title last season. "We'll see how it is here at Texas. It should be a good show."

There will be six segments of racing — the first four being 15 green-flag laps each, before a 30-lap segment that must include a four-tire stop for which the fastest pit crew will get $100,000, and then 10 laps to the checkered flag. Based on a random draw, the top eight to 12 spots will be inverted before the second and fourth segments, and the entire field of up to 21 cars will be inverted before the third.

The lineup for the longest stretch will be based on cumulative finishes from the first four segments, and the finishing order of that fifth segment will set the starting order for the final short shootout.

While the rules package for the cars will be similar to the usual configuration and downforce for 1½-mile tracks, slightly reduced tapered spacers will lower the horsepower to the range of 500-510, short of the normal 550.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

"I think everybody's going to try and run wide open," said Austin Dillon, who won 11 months ago at Texas in a 1-2 finish with Tyler Reddick for Richard Childress Racing.

"As far as the inversion and all the different starting positions, I think I'll just leave that up to Justin (Alexander, crew chief) and the guys to help me out with that," said Dillon, who starts fifth.

For the 17 drivers already qualified for the All-Star race, the starting order was determined by random draw. The polesitter is Kyle Larson, who has won the last two Cup races and has been part of three consecutive 1-2 finishes for Hendrick Motorsports with Elliott, who starts sixth. Three other drivers will advance from the All-Star open race earlier Sunday, and a fan vote will determine the final spot.

Kyle Busch gets 99th Xfinity win: Kyle Busch stayed in front through two late restarts at Texas with pushes from series points leader Austin Cindric, the last going into a green-white overtime finish, to get his 99th career NASCAR Xfinity victory.

It was Busch's 10th Xfinity win at Texas, where he led six times for 94 of the 171 laps and won for the second time in two starts this year — he also won the inaugural race on the road course in Austin, Texas. He led the final 32 laps, including the four extra because of the 10th and final caution.

The win was the 300th overall for Joe Gibbs Racing in Cup and Xfinity with Toyota.

Justin Allgaier finished second and led 23 laps, never able to regain the lead despite being side-by-side with Busch on three restarts in the closing stretch. Cindric was third, followed by Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson, who last October was passed on the final turn to miss out on a victory at Texas.

Nemechek wins again: John Hunter Nemechek has always had confidence in his ability, and that move he made this year back to NASCAR trucks from the top-level Cup Series was all about having the opportunity to win races with top-tier equipment.

A day after his 24th birthday, Truck Series points leader Nemechek won his second consecutive race in the No. 4 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports, leading the final 22 laps and finishing more than 3 seconds ahead of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott on a steamy Saturday in Texas. It was Nemechek's fourth truck victory of the season, and 10th of his career.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.