NASCAR driver Austin Dillon out after positive COVID-19 test

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR driver Austin Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in Sunday's Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway's road course.

Richard Childress Racing said Dillon tested positive Saturday morning. He experienced mild symptoms and sought a test on his own. He is now self-quarantining from the team. His wife and newborn son remain healthy and symptom-free, the team added.

Kaz Grala will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet at Daytona on Sunday.

Dillon is the third Cup Series drive to test positive for the coronavirus, joining seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and part-timer Brendan Gaughan. Johnson missed just one race.

The 30-year-old Dillon already qualified for NASCAR's playoffs by winning at Texas last month.

According to NASCAR's latest COVID-19 protocols, Dillon may return to racing activities after he receives two negative test results taken at least 24 hours apart. He also may return 10 days after his first positive test if he is fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of medication.