Pagenaud beats Penske teammates to win another virtual race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second straight victory in virtual racing for Simon Pagenaud and Team Penske, and tempers were hot at the end of this one.

Pagenaud, the reigning Indianapolis 500 winner, competed in his firesuit and captured IndyCar's race Saturday at a simulated Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. A frantic final 10 laps decided the iRacing event.

Essentially, Penske drivers Will Power and Scott McLaughlin were racing each other for the lead — and probably the win — when they came upon the lapped car of Oliver Askew that caused Power to touch McLaughlin's car.

McLaughlin, the V8 SuperCars champion and winner of the virtual race three weeks ago at Barber Motorsports Park, was sent spinning into the wall and out of contention.

The Australian was livid and actively trying to calm himself on his simulator in Brisbane, where he awakened at 2 a.m. to prep for the series.

"It's a video game, it's a video game," McLaughlin repeated. "I know it's a game, but I'm still (mad)."

Pagenaud then raced Power wheel-to-wheel and the cars appeared to touch before Pagenaud took the lead. He still had to hold off Scott Dixon's last-lap attempt to pass him for the win.