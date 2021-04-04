Pierce takes checkered flag in Illini 100 at Farmer City

FARMER CITY — Bobby Pierce took an early lead and drove to victory Saturday in the World of Outlaws Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway.

Pierce dominated the first 70 of the 75-lap, $20,000 to win feature.

Ricky Thornton Jr. challenged Pierce toward the end of that run, but every time Thornton dove low, Pierce rose to the challenge up high.

Thornton suffered an issue late in the race, bringing out the only caution of the 75-lap race.

The yellow flag set up a five-lap shootout and put Cade Dillard on Pierce’s back bumper for the single-file re-start.

“When a caution comes out, it’s kind of hard to get back into your rhythm,” Pierce said.

When the green came back out, Dillard went low and snuck by the Pierce on the bottom.

He pulled away by about three car-lengths before Pierce rocketed off the top once again.

When the two drivers took the white flag, Pierce carried his momentum on the cushion and nosed out ahead to lead Lap 74. He held the top spot on the final lap to snag the victory.