Power picks up 1st victory of season by winning from pole

LEXINGTON, Ohio — Will Power scored his first win of the season in a 1-2 finish for Team Penske on Saturday in the first race of a doubleheader at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Power beat teammate Josef Newgarden, the reigning IndyCar champion, by more than 7 seconds in winning from the pole. Power earned his 60th career pole earlier Saturday and trails only Mario Andretti (67) for the IndyCar record.

"That's probably the first race I reckon in about 10 years that I've just gone hard," Power said. "Every other race I save fuel or we try to play a strategy game. Today, I said, 'Let's just go hard, man. Screw this, we don't want to get caught by a yellow. Let's just go hard and use my pace and see what happens.' It was a great strategy."

Alexander Rossi, stuck in a miserable season, finished third. It was just his second podium finish of the year and second for the entire Andretti Autosport organization.

Scott Dixon entered the Saturday-Sunday doubleheader with a shot at mathematically clinching his sixth series championship by the end of the weekend. But he qualified an uncharacteristic 17th and had to scramble to make up ground.

Dixon, both the defending winner at Mid-Ohio and the series' winningest driver at the road course with six victories, rallied to finish 10th.

Newgarden was able to shave 20 points off Dixon's lead in the standings. Dixon takes a 76-point lead into Sunday's race. There are four races remaining on the most updated IndyCar schedule.

