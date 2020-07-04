Prairie Dirt Classic in Fairbury postponed until 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Prairie Dirt Classic scheduled for July 31 at Aug. 1 at Fairbury Speedway has been postponed to 2021 after track officials met with state and county officials.

"It’s disappointing, no doubt,” said Fairbury Speedway owner and promoter Matt Curl. “However I am very grateful for the support and guidance the Livingston County Health Department has played in allowing us to go back to racing the past couple of weeks.

"In the end, it’s the right decision for our community and the long term success and well-being of the Fairbury Speedway.”

All camping reservations and reserved tickets will be honored at the 2021 event. Those requesting a refund should do so by e-mailing falstickets@gmail.com no later than Aug. 2.

The track will still hold DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Saturday. That evening will feature a $10,000 to win Late Model show and a $2,000 to win DIRTcar Modifieds plus Sportsman.

Lincoln Speedway: Austin Lynn of Mason City took the checkered flag in the DIRTcar modifieds feature Friday at Lincoln Speedway. The hornets feature winner was Erik Vanapeldoorn of Clinton.