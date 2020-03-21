Race drivers use games to stay sharp as virus shuts tracks

Jani says it's good for training "pure racecraft," particularly overtaking, although there's nothing like wrestling a real race car around a track.

"Being quick in a real car and being quick in a sim, there are still different aspects coming into play. In the real cars, first of all, you need the physical condition to be able to do it, so you need to have physically to train and all these things," he said.

"With all the speed and all the G-forces, you have to still be able to have the guts to do it, to take this corner flat because you know if you don't make it, you're going to hit and it's going to hurt. While in the sim, you say: 'This lap I try, and if it doesn't work, next lap I try differently.' "

Sim racing allows fans to watch drivers who wouldn't normally race each other. So far, Verstappen has taken on gamers, but also Indy 500 winners Juan Pablo Montoya and Simon Pagenaud.

Drivers aren't the only athletes using technology to stop their skills from decaying while in self-isolation.