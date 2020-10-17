Race into NASCAR's championship round begins at Kansas

It would certainly give Hamlin a head-start on championship preparations.

"We could go the next two weeks and really shift our focus from Texas and Martinsville to putting all of our resources towards Phoenix," Hamlin said. "That would certainly be a benefit for whoever locks in right off the bat."

The other six playoff drivers can earn an automatic berth in the finale by winning but otherwise have a tense stretch of three races ahead.

BRAD KESELOWSKI

With four wins this season, including one in the first round of the playoffs, Keselowski has been the only driver close to competing with Harvick and Hamlin. He won the 2012 title under a different format and has never raced for the championship since the elimination rounds debuted in 2014.

"I think there are three or four drivers competing for the final two spots," he said. "We're all very similar. It's probably going to come down to the wire at Martinsville."

CHASE ELLIOTT

This is the fourth consecutive year Elliott has advanced into the semifinals and he's again trying to advance to the finale. Earlier visits this season to Kansas and Texas were disappointing and Elliott knows he's got to be steady to make it to Phoenix.