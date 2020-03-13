'Right now is strange' - NASCAR and IndyCar call off racing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"We want to race as much as you want us to race but this is the right decision," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "This is so much bigger than sports right now and the health and safety of our fans, industry members and the overall public is top priority."

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi issued a statement in which he called the decision "a bummer."

"I share in the disappointment with all the fans and pro athletes across the globe," Rossi said. "But let's work through this together, be good (intelligent) humans, and come back to have some fun in a couple months."

Defending IndyCar series champion Josef Newgarden received word of the cancellation standing in the lobby of his hotel just a few feet from the entrance to the street course.

"Crazy times we are living in, man. Crazy times," Newgarden said.

NASCAR said the decision to postpone the next two weeks "is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport."

As NASCAR haulers pulled out of the Atlanta Motor Speedway, nearby campgrounds usually filled with fans making a weekend out of the race were still lined with recreational vehicles.