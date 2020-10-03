Saturday's second day of racing at DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway postponed to spring 2021

LINCOLN -- Saturday's second day of racing at the DIRTcar Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, has been postponed due to afternoon rainfall and the forecast for more during the evening hours. The event will be run in the spring of 2021 as an early season special.

Fans and teams are reminded to keep their two and three day wristbands to receive gate entry at the Spring 2021 event. Those who lose them will have to pay again for admission.

In other Central Illinois racing news, the Springfield Mile event at the Illinois State Fairgrounds is a go for Sunday afternoon. The DIRTcar Sportsman will be on track at noon for their feature event, while the ARCA Menards Series will go green at 2:00 p.m. for the Illinois Truck & Equipment Allen Crowe 100. Tickets and more info are available online at www.trackenterprises.com

PHOTOS: The 2020 Herald & Review 100 at the Macon Speedway

