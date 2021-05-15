Sheppard takes feature win at Farmer City Raceway

FARMER CITY — Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin led all 74 laps to win the MARS Racing Series feature race Friday at Farmer City Raceway.

Sheppard took home $10,000 for the victory.

“It means a lot to me,” Sheppard said. “Anytime I can race around home and race the B5, I’ve got a big support system and a lot of people that like seeing this thing go fast.”

At the drop of the green flag, Sheppard jetted out to a comfortable lead and set the pace early. A quick caution on Lap 13 restacked the field and opened up the door for Bobby Pierce of Oakwood behind him to jump into the picture.

But as the laps clicked off, Pierce’s preferred lane on the top never came in and Sheppard was continuing to pull away in traffic.

At the height of his lead before a final caution was displayed on Lap 61, Sheppard was more than five seconds ahead. But a great launch on the restart gave Sheppard the boost he needed to carry it all the way to the finish line.

Pierce finished second with Tanner English third, Dennis Erb Jr. fourth and McKay Wenger fifth.

