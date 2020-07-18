Shirley races to SummerNationals victory at Farmer City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pole-sitter Brian Shirley withstood a challenge from Shannon Babb and pulled away late in the race to take the checkered flag for the 50-lap Summer Nationals feature Friday night at Farmer City Raceway.

Babb, who finished second, battled Shirley for a 20-lap stretch through lapped traffic. At one point, the gap was just .168 seconds.

Frank Heckenast Jr. rounded out the podium with a third-place finish.

Taylor Scheffler crossed the finish line in fourth, but was declared six pounds light at the scales and was disqualified as a result, moving Jason Feger in fourth and Ryan Unzicker in fifth into the top five.

In the 25-lap Modifieds feaure, Mike McKinney ended first with Nick Hoffman second, Michael Long third, Jeff Leka fourth and Kyle Hammer fifth.

Lincoln Speedway: Rico Abreu finished first in the MOWA Sprint Cars feature race Friday with Paul Nienhiser second.

Jake Little of Springfield won the Pro Late Models feature with Ashland’s Brandon Eskew second. Mason City’s Brian Lynn beat the field in the Modifieds feature with Brian Diveley of Springfield second and Mackinaw’s Nick Neville third.

Andy Baugh of Mason City captured the DII Midgets feature. Eureka’s Cody Gerdes was second. East Peoria’s Dallas Strauch won the Hornets feature with Pekin’s Mike Foster second.

