Spatola prevails in World of Outlaws Illini 100

FARMER CITY — Mike Spatola held off Ryan Unzicker and Bobby Pierce to win the World of Outlaws Illini 100 late Friday night at Farmer City Raceway.

Spatola took the lead on lap five of the 25-lap feature and never let it go.

Spatola said he knew keeping the car on the high-side of the racetrack was his best course of action.

“I know I backed up to (Unzicker and Pierce) and made it really interesting, but it was what I needed to do to protect and get the win,” he said.

Unzicker finished second and Pierce third.

“I was trying to search the middle and the top, and it really wasn’t my cup of tea,” said Unzicker. "I kind of found a rhythm on the bottom, and that’s where I’ve won a lot of races before."

Tanner English finished fourth and Brandon Sheppard fifth.

