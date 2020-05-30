Stenhouse heads to Bristol buoyed by good run at Charlotte

As NASCAR tries to make up eight postponed points races the schedule has been condensed into one-day shows, and teams don't have two or more practice sessions to dial-in a setup. Stenhouse and Chris Buescher essentially swapped rides at the end of 2019, and Buescher's old notes from Bristol are at their disposal.

"Our setups, looking at what we normally run versus what they ran here, are pretty similar, so I feel good about that," Stenhouse said, adding that he's quickly getting comfortable in the Camaro and NASCAR current aerodynamic package.

"The feel that I have in this race car is better than any of the feel that I had in my Cup cars over my career so far," he said. "I'm looking forward to getting to Bristol knowing that we've had good runs there. We've had chances to win there. It would be nice to be able to get up and go lead some laps, and contend for a win there as well."

What to watch at Bristol:

DIBENEDETTO'S RETURN

Matt DiBendetto was told he was out at Leavine Family Racing days before last August's race at Bristol. He worked through his disappointment to lead 93 laps and finish a career-best second.