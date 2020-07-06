Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over flag, rope

The tweet came after Trump used a pair of Independence Day speeches to dig deeper into America's divisions by accusing protesters who have pushed for racial justice of engaging in a "merciless campaign to wipe out our history." The remarks served as a direct appeal to the Republican president's political base, including many disaffected white voters, with less than four months to go before Election Day.

Wallace responded on Twitter with a note to "the next generation and little ones following my foot steps" in which he urged people to use their platform and not be detracted by "hate being thrown at you."

"Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate," Wallace tweeted. "Even when it's HATE from the POTUS .. Love wins."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president's decision to wade into the Wallace case, saying in an interview on Fox News that, "The president's merely pointing out that we've got to let facts come out before we jump to judgment." She also linked the incident to a rush to judgment, likening it to actor Jussie Smollett's claims he was a victim of a hate crime.

During a White House briefing later Monday, McEnany continued to criticize the press, calling Trump's tweet a "complete indictment of the media's rush to judgement."