Watch now: Babb claims Summer Nationals win at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – Shannon Babb of Moweaqua took the checkered flag to wrap up his 99th career DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway.

Babb found a burst of speed late in the race around the bottom lane to claim the $10,000 grand prize.

“It’s special right here at Fairbury,” said Babb. “Ten thousand-to-win Summer Nationals always meant a lot to us. Growing up, it was everything. These are big races.”

Babb quickly made his way up to third from sixth but decided to switch lanes in an attempt to catch the leaders, which ended up sending back to eighth. He rode there several laps, just before the halfway mark, when his car came to life.

“I was the first one to hit the bottom, and when I hit the bottom, I ran back about eighth or ninth,” Babb said. “But it came in for us.”

Indeed, his Team Zero Race Cars chassis No. 18 did come in. It only took 11 laps for the four-time Summer Nationals champion to pass every car ahead of him.

Babb launched off the bottom lane of the quarter-mile and made the move underneath Tanner English for the lead on Lap 35. Within 10 laps, Babb had opened up a gap of over two seconds and pushed it to over three seconds by the time he took the checkered.

English held off Devin Moran for second while Frank Heckenast Jr. and Bobby Pierce completed the top five. Defending Summer Nationals champion Brian Shirley started on the pole but slipped back to seventh by race’s end.

Nick Hoffman won the Modified Nationals feature for his fifth consecutive feature win.

Curt Spalding was second, Nick Allen third, Tommy Sheppard Jr. fourth and Allen Weisser fifth.

