Watch now: Declan Bender finding plenty of 'speed' on national amateur motorcycle circuit

COOKSVILLE — Last week, Declan Bender of Cooksville was zooming down the straightaway at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds' Magic Mile approaching 125 mph on his motorcycle.

Hard to believe that sometime in September, Bender will get his driver's license after he turns 16 years old.

"I really just love the speed of it," said Bender, who has been racing motorcycles since he was 6. "I love the way the engines work and the racing community as well, just every little thing about it."

Bender is making a name for himself nationally on the amateur circuit and could be turning professional in about a year.

Last week at the Amateur Motorcyclist Association Flat Track Grand Championship in Du Quoin, Bender took third overall in three classes — the 450cc production, the 250cc open singles and the open heavyweight for riders 14 and older.

Later this week, Bender and his father, Mike, a former rider who passed on his love of the sport to his oldest of three sons, will depart for races in Kansas before heading to the famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

Bender's home track has been an eighth-mile dirt oval his father set up in front of their rural home surrounded by corn fields.

"He's been riding since the age of 3. As soon as he could pedal a bike, he was on a dirt bike," said Mike Bender. "His first bike was a Sierra 50. I would set up cones for him and teach him how to turn and manage the throttle. He was on training wheels at this point in time."

Mike Bender said his son, who will be a sophomore at Ridgeview High School, won 10 national championships in 2013-14 before they took a break for a couple years because of finances.

Declan Bender resumed his career in 2018, and last year was his first full season on the bigger 450cc motorcycle.

There is no escaping the fact all riders are going to have crashes and injuries along the way. Bender said he's had a couple concussions.

Last year at Sturgis, Bender didn't walk away so easily. He crashed during a super Tourist Trophy race, which involves steeplechase-style jumps, and broke his right scapula, bruised his right lung and punctured his right adrenal gland.

"He had an overnight stay (in the hospital)," said his father.

Declan Bender knows that's part of the game.

"You have to put it out of your mind and not think about it," he said. "If it happens, it happens. Usually for me as soon as I hop on a bike and go to the starting line, we focus on the green light and you're in it and all your fear goes away."

Mike Bender remembers one of Declan's first spills on their homemade track.

"It was in one of those last pine trees right there," he said, pointing out the spot. "He went full on into that thing and bent the forks on his bike. He wasn't hurt really. He had a couple little scratches, but nothing that bad. He got right back on the bike and going again as soon as I got it fixed. He had no fear."

Even though Bender had a mishap last week at Du Quoin, it luckily didn't involve any pain.

His seat came off in the middle of the 450cc modified mile. He made a quick pit spot to ditch the seat, forcing him to the back of the pack, before finishing the rest of the race.

Bender's consistency throughout the five-day Du Quoin competition renewed his confidence.

"We were struggling a lot earlier this year," he said. "We went down to Daytona for two weeks and struggled really hard both weeks. For our confidence it shows how far we've come, which kind of helps carry over for the rest of the year."

Mike Bender said the plan is for his son is to likely remain an amateur for another year.

If Declan Bender can receive the Nicky Hayden AMA Flat Track Horizon Award — which goes to the amateur poised for success at the pro level — at next year's AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, that would likely get him multiple offers from pro teams.

Bender has been receiving advice from some pro riders in the last year, including Jeffery Carver of downstate Godfrey.

"It opened my eyes to things and taught me a lot of things I didn't think of before," said Bender. "Jeffery worked a lot on lines and things like that. I used to ride just kind of one line and still do. I find one line that works and stick with that. He taught me there's always something else that works out there, too."

Mike Bender said it would benefit his son to remain an amateur for another year.

"We still have some learning and growing to do," said Mike Bender.

Motorcycle racing isn't Declan Becker's only sporting interest.

He was a wrestler while in junior high, qualifying for the Illinois Elementary School Association State Tournament at 112 pounds.

He didn't go out for wrestling at Ridgeview High School this past school year when the season was pushed to the spring because of the pandemic, where it conflicted with motorcycle races.

Bender said he might try out for wrestling in the fall after his motorcycle season is finished. He figures it will help keep him fit and strong.

Yet rest assured — becoming a top motorcycle racer in the nation remains Bender's ultimate goal.

"I think it's the dedication to keep doing it and just the will, even when we have bad days, to keep going and keep trying," he said.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

