Watch now: Kyle Larson wins Prairie Dirt Classic

FAIRBURY — Kyle Larson of Elk Grove, Calif., climbed to the roof of his car, grabbed two checkered flags and waved them back and forth with excitement after holding off Bobby Pierce for the $50,000 prize after winning the 31st Prairie Dirt Classic at Fairbury Speedway on Saturday.

Larson methodically worked his way to third from his seventh starting position, making his move for the lead on a lap 27 restart. He dove to the bottom of the speedway, sliding up in front of Pierce.

Even though Larson led the final 70 laps, Pierce tried to chase him down until the end. The Oakwood driver started closing in during the last 15 laps before Larson moved up a lane and drove away.

“I saw the big screen, and (Pierce) was getting close to me, so I knew I had to get up on the wheel,” Larson said. “I didn’t want to run the cushion all the way around the corner because I kept hitting the wall the last two days. So, I just decided to slide myself, and gosh, my car was really good.”

The Prairie Dirt Classic triumph is Larson’s first career World of Outlaws Late Models win. He’s the only driver this season to win a feature with both the World of Outlaws Late Models and World of Outlaws Sprint Cars.

“It’s definitely been a good year,” Larson said. “You know last year I won a lot of races, but I didn’t get a chance to run in the legit big ones. To come to the PDC, a race that I never thought I’d get the opportunity to race at, it feels awesome.”

Pierce held on for second place.

“Once we got going, I built my momentum up, I was catching him, and every lap was getting closer and closer,” Pierce said. “I thought if he stays down, we might have a shot. But I have to hit my marks perfectly. In that timeframe of me catching him, I think I was just hitting it perfect every corner, and he moved up. One lap later it could’ve been interesting.”

Mowequa’s Shannon Babb finished third, Chris Madden fourth and defending Series champion Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin was fifth.

In the Modified main event, Nick Hoffman of Mooresville, N.C., emerged victorious in dominant fashion.

“It’s just really cool to win here,” Hoffman said. “It really shows this deal is 63 of the best guys in the country, as far as UMP Modifieds go, and to come out on top just shows how good our racecar is and how good of a season we’ve been having.”

Hoffman led all 40 laps en route to the $5,000 payday and his 57th career Summit Modified triumph.

Allen Weisser of Peoria was second with Tyler Nicely third, Bobby Stremme fourth and Kyle Steffens fifth.

