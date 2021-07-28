Watch now: Prairie Dirt Classic returns to Fairbury Speedway

FAIRBURY – A weekend of auto racing at Fairbury Speedway will be highlighted by the 100-lap, $50,000-to-win Prairie Dirt Classic on Saturday.

The Late Model World of Outlaws event is part of the DIRTcar SummerNationals tour.

Action begins Friday with four 25-lap qualifying races that will help set the lineups for Saturday. Another chance to qualify for the Prairie Dirt Classic will come earlier Saturday in the last chance showdowns.

Then, the Prairie Dirt Shootout will be held with the winner choosing either $2,500 or starting last in the Prairie Dirt Classic.

Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin won the Prairie Dirt Classic the last time it was held in 2019. Oakwood’s Bobby Pierce enters the event with 11 SummerNationals victories this season.

Also on the racing card is the DIRTcar Summit Equipment Modified Nationals. Nick Hoffman of Belleville has won 17 of 18 starts in the series.

General admission is $25 on Friday and $40 on Saturday.

For additional information, consult www.fairburyspeedway.com.

