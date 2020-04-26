New Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, a 5th-round pick out of Tulane, brings ‘big-time speed’ to the offense

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranked Mooney the No. 140 prospect overall in 2020 and used 49ers wide receiver Travis Benjamin as a comparison.

“He gets on top of coverage in a hurry,” Jeremiah said. “Big-time, big-time speed. … You can play him inside. You can play him outside. Just ultra-twitched up. The reason he’s here and available? He’s (5-foot-10 and) 176 pounds. He’s not the biggest guy. Needs to get a little bit stronger.”

Mooney had 151 catches for 2,529 yards and 19 touchdowns over four years at Tulane. His best season was in 2018, when he had 993 receiving yards and eight scores, including touchdown catches of 86 and 79 yards in one game against East Carolina.

Size is indeed the biggest concern, but Mooney said he thinks he played bigger than he is. He doesn’t view it as a problem -- just another challenge in a career that started when he was underrecruited out of high school.

“Same thing over and over -- I’ve just got to prove myself,” he said. “I’ve been living through heart all my life, so I don’t expect it to change. Just know as soon as I get in I’m going to make a lot of noise and there are going to be some things to talk about in the future.”