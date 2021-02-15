New coordinator Sean Desai trying to tune up Bears defense

The Bears dropped off in run defense the past two years, as well. They were No. 1 in 2018, then ninth and 14th the past two years. Much of this had to do with losing Hicks much of 2019 and then losing Eddie Goldman as an opt-out in 2020 because of the pandemic.

There is no guarantee Goldman is returning for 2021.

“So in regards to Eddie, I have not been given any confirmation,” Desai said. “And quite honestly, don’t know when that process or if I get that confirmation, how that works. I think our expectation and his, I think, is that he will want to play because I know he misses it and he wants to be back.”

Desai has never been a defensive coordinator at any level, although he was a special teams coordinator at Temple and Boston College during brief coaching stints before coming to Chicago in 2013.

To assistant an inexperienced coordinator, the Bears have enlisted help in the form of former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as the new senior defensive assistant.

“I think that’s a great thing for me as a first-time defensive play-caller, is to have some other perspectives in,” Desai said.

If the 3-4 scheme the Bears play will remain the same, so too will their style of play.

“It’s going to be something that’s palpable, whether you’re watching the tape, whether you’re watching at home or whether you’re in the stadium, and a thing that you can feel,” Desai said. “Our physicalness, you can feel toughness, you can feel discipline, you can feel a sense of swarming to the ball and finishing."

