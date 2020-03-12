NFL cancels league meetings, Bears assessing precautionary measures amid the coronavirus outbreak as other pro leagues suspend seasons

The league office has yet to expand on its outlook and contingency plans for next month’s draft in Las Vegas.

Mike McCartney, a Chicago-based agent for Priority Sports, tweeted on Thursday morning that he was advising his NFL draft clients against traveling for visits with teams.

With additional NFL announcements pending, many draft prospects are left with uncertainty about how they will continue auditioning for teams.

An Illinois State representative said the school was still planning to hold its Pro Day on Wednesday. But he noted that could change if NFL teams make the decision not to send their scouts. Michigan announced its Pro Day on Friday was canceled.

The Bears have been in discussions Thursday at Halas Hall to sift through the precautionary measures they might take to alter their plans in the weeks ahead. The team has yet to issue word about how they will alter the predraft evaluation process or whether there have been discussions with the NFL offices about possible changes to the draft.

On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season indefinitely, and Major League Baseball, the NHL and MLS followed suit Thursday. The NCAA, meanwhile, has stated that its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played without fans in attendance.