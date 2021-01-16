NFL suspends Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. 2 games for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances

The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced in a statement Friday.

Edwards, who is set to become a free agent, still will be able to participate in training camp and preseason games with whatever team he joins for 2021.

Edwards, a six-year veteran, played in 15 games in 2020, with a career-high four sacks, 17 tackles, six for a loss, seven quarterback hits and one pass defended.

This is not the first trouble involving Edwards since he signed with the Bears in September. A criminal summons was issued for Edwards in North Carolina on a charge of misdemeanor assault on a female after an October incident at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown the night before the Bears played the Carolina Panthers.

Edwards’ agent denied his client committed any wrongdoing in relation to the assault charge.

The Bears, who were aware of the incident shortly after it occurred, allowed Edwards to play the next day and all subsequent games. Coach Matt Nagy said the team dealt with Edwards’ violation of COVID-19 protocol for interacting with someone outside of the team while on a road trip but declined comment on the charge.

The NFL said at the time that it was looking into the assault charge but never announced disciplinary action.

