NHL postpones the draft and scouting combine — but doesn’t set new dates. Both were originally scheduled for June.

The NHL postponed three June events on Wednesday, including the draft, making them the latest of hockey’s dominoes to fall as the coronavirus pandemic puts a hold on sporting events.

The league cited “ongoing uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus” as reason for calling off the draft, which had been set for June 26 and 27 in Montreal. The timing and location of the draft and its lottery, as well as other details, will be announced once those events are finalized, the NHL statement said.

The Blackhawks have a 49% chance of getting the ninth overall pick and a 5% chance of getting the first pick, according to tankathon.com.

The scouting combine, originally set for June 1-6 in Buffalo, New York, and the annual awards gala, scheduled for June 10 in Las Vegas, were also postponed. New dates haven’t been set, but the statement added “the league looks forward to returning to Las Vegas in the future.”

The NHL paused the regular season on March 12, a day after the NBA suspended its season. The Blackhawks had 12 games -- including seven home games -- remaining in the regular season.

