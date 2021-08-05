Illinois native Zach Ziemek falls short of a decathlon medal

Decathlete Zach Ziemek missed the medal stand Thursday, finishing sixth after setting two personal-best marks during the 10-event competition.

Damian Warner of Canada won gold with 9,018 points, followed by Kevin Mayer of France with 8,726. Australia’s Ashley Moloney took bronze with 8,649, just 214 points ahead of Ziemek at 8,435.

“I had a couple of awesome events and a couple of events that were all right,” Ziemek, an Itasca native, said. “But I was grinding the entire time, trying to give everything I had and I’m very proud of that.”

Long described as a competition to determine the world’s greatest male athlete, the two-day contest took place amid the sweltering temperatures that have troubled competitors throughout the Games. During the pole vault competition, which took place midday under a burning sun and cloudless sky, the heat index surpassed 108 degrees.

Ziemek finished second in the event, which meant he spent more than two hours baking in the sun as he outlasted the other athletes. He placed ice packs on his head to keep cool and huddled in a small patch of shade between passes.

“I knew it was going to be hot, but it was probably in the top three of the hottest temperatures I’ve ever competed in,” he said. “But everyone is dealing with the heat. There are amazing athletes out here doing amazing things, and the weather won’t stop us.”

Ziemek’s American teammates Garrett Scantling and Stephen Bastien finished in fourth and 10th place, respectively. The U.S. team leaves without a medal in the event for the first time since the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. The U.S. streak of three consecutive gold medals in the event also ended with Warner’s win.

A Lake Park High School graduate, Ziemek, 28, set personal-best marks in the shot put and the 100-meter dash during the competition. He also finished the 400-meter run and 110-meter hurdles with season-best times.

Ziemek, who placed fifth in Rio, posted his highest score in the pole vault, earning 1,004 points for clearing 5.30 meters.

After the competition, he said he plans to take some time off and then start training with an eye on the Paris Games in 2024.

“I love the sport and I love everyone who supports me,” he said. “So I don’t see myself stopping.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0