Illinois State graduate Aisha Praught Leer, basketball player Jada Stinson headed to Olympics

NORMAL — Illinois State graduate Aisha Praught Leer will be joining current Redbird Jada Stinson in the Olympic Games in Tokyo when the games begin July 23.

Praught Leer, a 2012 graduate, will represent Jamaica in the 1,500-meter run. Basketball player Stinson, a graduate transfer from Arkansas State who will join the Redbirds this winter, will represent a Puerto Rico team making the Olympic tournament for the first time.

Praught Leer’s will be competing in her second Olympics — she finished 14th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. She switched to the 1,500 in 2019.

While at ISU, Praught Leer placed second at the 2012 NCAA championships in the indoor mile.

“To do extraordinary things, you’ve got to be a special person,” ISU head cross country and track and field coach Jeff Bovee said. “Special people aren’t necessarily born that way. She’s just really somebody that has taken advantage of every opportunity that has come her way.”

The first round of the 1,500-meter run will take place Monday, August 2, at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. The semifinals will be run on August 4, with the finals scheduled for August 6.

Stinson led Arkansas State in scoring last season at 12.6 points per game. She played the 2017–2018 and 2018–2019 seasons at Memphis. A Fayetteville, North Carolina, native, Stinson was first called up to the Puerto Rican national team in March for the Centrobasket Tournament in El Salvador and helped Puerto Rico finish second, behind the United States, in the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament in June.

Stinson, the youngest player on the Puerto Rican roster, said the schedule has been hectic since her college season ended, but she’s thrilled to be a part of the first team from Puerto Rico to make the Olympics.

“It means a lot honestly just to be a part of history,” Stinson said. “It’s just been wonderful to represent Puerto Rico. I never thought I’d be able to do it, and here I am I’m doing it.”

The women’s basketball group play begins on Sunday, July 25. Puerto Rico is in Group C with Australia, Belgium, and China. Puerto Rico will open against China at 7 a.m. CT on Tuesday, July 27.

