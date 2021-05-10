IOC's Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of virus cases

An online petition calling for the games to be canceled gained 300,000 signatures in three days, although a small protest against the Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo drew only 100 people.

Naomi Osaka, who will represent Japan at the Olympics, said she has mixed feelings.

"Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I've been waiting for my entire life," she said Sunday at the Italian Open.

"But I think that there's so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year," Osaka added. "I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it's putting people at risk, and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now."

Other voices are also rising up against the Olympics. On Monday, the leader of Japan's main opposition party speaking in Parliament said it was not possible to safely hold the games.

"I think it is possible that the measures our nation takes to protect human life and livelihoods simply will not make it possible to hold the Olympics," said Yukio Edano, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. "In that situation, the IOC and Tokyo city government will have to make a decision, and the government will back that."