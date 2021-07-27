Kindred: ‘Brave and transcendent,’ Simone Biles scores triumph for mental health

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Simone Biles made headlines Tuesday. That’s what happens when the best gymnast in the world, arguably the best ever, reminds us she is human.

She feels pressure. She feels the weight of expectation. She feels that no matter what she does, it’s not good enough. Like you and me, she has self doubt.

Biles’ decision to pull out of the team competition at the Tokyo Olympics, while stunning, was brave and transcendent. Allowing herself to put mental health first — incredibly difficult when the whole world is watching — was the strongest and most impactful move we’ve seen from her.,

The acrobatic, eye-popping routines have been wonderful. They’ve taken courage to attempt, power and speed to execute, and grueling training to perfect. But this? Being brave enough to say, “You know what, my mind is not in the right place for this today” … that’s greatness.

Detractors will call it “mental weakness.” In fact, it is mental strength to understand that by ignoring the warning signs, or recklessly pushing through them, you are putting your safety and your team’s chances at risk.

We expect Biles to be perfect and, even more, unfazed by the attention that goes with it. Tuesday we learned she’s not and that’s OK. It is terrific, actually, because it sends a message that prioritizing and protecting your mental wellbeing is the best thing, the right thing.

It spoke to thousands, maybe millions, of young people who feel suffocated by the pressure placed on them by parents, coaches, friends and, ultimately, themselves. Likely some are gymnasts, but many could be in other sports, or perhaps not athletes at all. They may be scholars or musicians or writers.

The common thread is coping with expectation and having the courage to say, to themselves and others, enough is enough. Maybe they just need a short time away, or maybe they need to move on completely. Regardless, Biles let them know there is no shame in saying it.

There is more value in that than any medal she has won.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Her actions Tuesday transcend gymnastics, the Olympics, sports as a whole. They shined light on what really matters … the person, not the performer. It should be easy to maintain that perspective. Instead, it is easily lost.

Certainly we lose it in regard to the best at what they do. We expect athletes at the highest level to always be engaged in the moment, never have an off night, always be up to the challenge mentally and physically.

“Look at all the money they make!” we say. “They owe us their best effort all the time!”

For Biles, the millions come in endorsements. None of that meant anything to her Tuesday, nor should it. She doesn’t “owe” you and me a thing. The only person she owes is the one in the mirror … do what’s best for her and her long-term mental health.

That’s not being selfish, just smart.

The same goes for the many young “stars” who are not household names yet. A lot of them never will be. They’ll reach the breaking point at 12, 15, maybe 18. For Biles, it came at 24 on the world’s biggest stage. For many, it will be in a locker room after everyone else has gone, or as they lie in bed during another sleepless night.

“Enough is enough,” they’ll say quietly.

We should not think less of them for that. Rather, be thankful they kept hold of their life’s reins, stayed true to themselves.

Will we see Simone Biles compete again … in this week’s individual finals or ever? That’s up to her.

As it should be.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.