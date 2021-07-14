Kindred: Pontiac grad Patrick Kinas makes NBC’s TV talent pool for Tokyo Olympics

Randy Kindred Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Randy Kindred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What kind of swimmer was a young Patrick Kinas? Subpar is a good word. Terrified works, too.

“I almost drowned twice as a kid,” he reports. “So I had a fairly high fear of water when I was younger.”

In an attempt to conquer it, Kinas was enrolled in swim lessons at the Pontiac Natatorium. He was easy to find.

“I was 16, and I took lessons with a bunch of 5- and 6-year-olds,” he said. “That was a bit emasculating for me. I’m towering over these kids, but they’re loving water and I’m afraid to put my head down. It was not my thing.”

It is now. Is it ever.

Kinas won’t be jumping in the water during the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, but the 1988 Pontiac High School grad will be part of NBC’s television coverage of swimming. Kinas and Amy Van Dyken, a former six-time gold medalist, will be the broadcast team for the preliminaries all eight days of the swimming competition.

“It will be every morning in the same time window and it will be live,” Kinas said.

The window? Set your alarm.

It is from 5 to 7:30 a.m. Central time on USA Network, part of the NBC family. The swimming finals will be handled on NBC by the network’s longtime top team of Dan Hicks and Rowdy Gaines.

While Hicks and Gaines will be in Tokyo, Kinas and Van Dyken will be in a broadcast pod at the home of NBC Sports in Stamford, Connecticut. A former shampoo factory, it is a huge place where one could easily get lost, Kinas said.

Because of COVID-19 concerns in Japan — no fans will be allowed at the Olympic venues — NBC is sending a small number of people to Tokyo. Most of the talent at microphones will be in Stamford.

That’s more than OK with Kinas, who will be working his third Olympics but first on the TV side. He was at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio and the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, with Westwood One radio.

“Before the pandemic, I was going to be doing the opening and closing ceremonies and swimming for Westwood One again,” Kinas said. “When the Olympics were postponed by a year, Westwood One did not acquire the national radio rights for the 2021 Games. So it looked like I was going to be on the outside looking in. I didn’t know if I would ever get a chance to broadcast another Olympics.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That news came in the fall of 2020. Then this happened.

In mid-April, Kinas was traveling from his home in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to Greenville, North Carolina, to broadcast a baseball series between UNC-Charlotte and East Carolina University.

Stopping at a McDonald’s for breakfast, his phone rang. Not recognizing the number, he didn’t answer, grabbed his bag of food and jumped back in the car.

“There was a voicemail attached to it, so I listened to it and it was one of the executives at NBC Sports Network wanting me to call her back,” Kinas said. “I called back and she said, ‘Hey, you did swimming for Westwood One in Rio, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ She said, ‘Well, how would you like to do the prelims for us on TV for Tokyo?’”

Talk about a value meal.

Kinas’ heart jumped. He gasped for air. Then he said “yes” as quickly as he could.

The kid who couldn’t swim got his feet wet for the gig in June by doing the first wave of the U.S. Olympic swim trials at Omaha, Nebraska. On July 21, he’ll travel to Stamford and on the morning of July 24, a Saturday, he and Van Dyken will start their eight-day run covering the prelims.

Kinas was signed to a TV deal by NBC following the Pyeongchang Winter Games, working mainly on coverage of short-track and long-track speed skating competitions. He has remained active in radio as the play-by-play voice of the Triple-A Durham Bulls.

Tuesday night, he would be working the Bulls’ game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. In the afternoon, he was prepping for his Olympic swimming assignment, learning all he could about Team Israel.

“With Westwood One, I just called the finals,” Kinas said. “With these prelims, you’re talking about four to five hundred swimmers who will probably only swim once. You need to know enough nuggets and anecdotes so you can touch on the most compelling stories you can find.”

That quest keeps Kinas up into the wee hours. He calls himself “an over-preparer.” In truth, he is simply highly dedicated and wants to reward NBC for its faith in him.

“I had never been under contract (for TV) with any other network than NBC,” Kinas said. “It was humbling to have the opportunity to do that. You want to get to the highest point in your profession. It’s hard to get higher than being under contract with a national TV network and doing the Olympic Games. It’s all been a whirlwind.”

Kinas, 51, made trips to Pontiac last summer after COVID-19 canceled the minor league baseball season. He was freed up to make the 13-hour drive to visit his father, Bob. He also visited his mother, Carol, while in Illinois as well as his brother, Doug.

Kinas will be honored in August with Pontiac High School’s Distinguished Alumni Award and is hopeful of finding a way to get back for that. For now, his focus is on preparing for the Olympics.

The biggest event of all will follow in December. He and his wife, Kathryn, are expecting their first child, a boy.

“We have a lot of major life things happening here,” he said. “My full dedication to being a new father starts August 1st when I get back home. She has been incredibly compassionate and understanding about the intense prep that goes into this.”

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.