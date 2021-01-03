Seeking speed: Shiffrin eyes return to super-G training

The Alpine combined, the super-G and the downhill are all scheduled in the first six days of the championships.

"It's not out of the cards but it's not a certainty right now," Shiffrin said. "It really depends on what kind of training I can get beforehand. I probably don't need a lot of training but I need some and it needs to be good and productive."

However, the amount and quality of her speed training is not the only aspect Shiffrin will be factoring in.

National federations only get a limited number of starting spots for each race at world championships, and Shiffrin pointed out she was reluctant to take a teammate's place.

But with Shiffrin as the 2019 gold medalist, the U.S. ski team gets an additional starting berth for the Feb. 9 super-G race.

"That's nice because that opens it up a little bit," she said.

Still, she won't start in a speed race in Cortina d'Ampezzo next month just for the sake of racing it.

"When I am trying to decide which races I am going to do, I don't want to go in and just say like: 'I want to race, because I just want to and I don't care how it goes.' Because we have well more than four girls who are all able to perform really well. And that's everything to them. So, I am super aware of that."

