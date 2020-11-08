Tokyo holds 1-day gym meet to show Olympics may be possible

Kohei Uchimura, Japan's three-time Olympic gold medal gymnast, set out the problem very clearly after Sunday's exhibition meet.

"Unfortunately, 80% of the Japanese don't believe that the Tokyo Olympics can take place as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, speaking after the meet in Japanese on a public-address system to fans in the Yoyogi National Stadium. He was also addressing his fellow athletes.

"I know it is natural to think this way," he added. "But I would like people to change their minds from: We can't hold the Olympics to how can we do it?"

Uchimura pointed out that many athletes had not been able to practice and many have gone the entire year without any competition.

If the Olympics happen, these will not be Olympics like any other. Rules will be strict. Travel will be limited. And despite all the precautions, some athletes are bound to get COVID-19 and be removed from the competition. IOC President Thomas Bach and Vice President John Coates have acknowledged this.

Fans entering the stadium, which was the venue for swimming in the '64 Olympics, had temperatures taken and hands sanitized. Seating was spread out and everyone wore masks, a standard practice everywhere in Japan. And cheering was not allowed.