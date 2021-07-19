 Skip to main content
Tokyo Olympics: Meet the more than 50 athletes who have connections to Illinois

A spokesperson for the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee says athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under quarantine and assured the public that the Olympic Village is 'a safe place.' Despite the reassuring words, there is still a question as to what will happen to teams with close contact to those whose members have tested positive.

At least 53 athletes with connections to Illinois will compete at the Tokyo Olympics over the next few weeks.

Some are current and former Chicago pro athletes, such as the Bulls’ Zach LaVine, the Red Stars’ Julie Ertz and former Cubs and White Sox pitcher Edwin Jackson. Some are former Chicago-area high school stars, such as Niles West basketball player Jewell Loyd, Glenbrook South swimmer Olivia Smoliga and St. Francis volleyball player Kelsey Robinson. And others starred at Illinois universities, including former Illinois tennis player Rajeev Ram, Southern Illinois hammer thrower DeAnna Price and Loyola volleyball player Thomas Jaeschke.

