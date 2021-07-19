Tokyo Olympics: Meet the more than 50 athletes who have connections to Illinois

At least 53 athletes with connections to Illinois will compete at the Tokyo Olympics over the next few weeks.

Some are current and former Chicago pro athletes, such as the Bulls’ Zach LaVine, the Red Stars’ Julie Ertz and former Cubs and White Sox pitcher Edwin Jackson. Some are former Chicago-area high school stars, such as Niles West basketball player Jewell Loyd, Glenbrook South swimmer Olivia Smoliga and St. Francis volleyball player Kelsey Robinson. And others starred at Illinois universities, including former Illinois tennis player Rajeev Ram, Southern Illinois hammer thrower DeAnna Price and Loyola volleyball player Thomas Jaeschke.