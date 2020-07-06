Tokyo Olympics seek COVID-19 defenses, but what exactly?

Some scientists believe the Olympics can't be held safely unless a vaccine is available.

"Regarding the Olympics and Paralympics, there are various issues regarding what kind of form they will take, what will be done about costs and, above all, what will be done for coronavirus countermeasures," Koike said.

In an interview last month, Olympic Games operations director Pierre Ducrey was optimistic the games would be held. But he was light on details.

"The future is not clear exactly as to what environment we will have next summer," he said. "Right now we cannot go with one plan and say this is our plan to the end. We need to develop different options."

IOC President Thomas Bach has floated the possibility of limited fans, though he said it's not his preference.

Ducrey said the same thing in the interview with the International Academy of Sport Science and Technology.

"We all work in this environment to create circumstances where you can have spectators," he said. "But when this comes in the way of delivering the event safely, I guess there is not a lot to think about."

Neither Japanese nor IOC officials have said what the postponement will cost. Estimates in Japan have ranged from $2 billion to $6 billion, with Japanese taxpayers getting most of the bills.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.