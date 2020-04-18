Two-time Olympian Ogonna Nnamani Silva nears med school finish line amid coronavirus pandemic

As two-time Olympian Ogonna Nnamani Silva entered medical school at the University of California in San Francisco in 2016 at age 33, she didn't expect her volleyball experiences would be of any use.
With graduation looming this spring, the former University High School star realizes how wrong she was.
"I thought I had to adopt a new skill set, completely change everything, but the moment I noticed I don't have to change, I just have to keep doing what I'm doing — it's just a different contest — things really started to click," said Nnamani Silva, whose medical career arrives amidst the coranavirus pandemic.
"It's been quite the experience to be in the middle of a pandemic. It's an honor to help in the medical system however I can."
Nnamani Silva, who played in the 2004 Athens Olympics and 2008 Beijing Olympics, reports med students at her hospital aren't allowed in the rooms of COVID-19 patients, but they have to be cautious or risk contracting the disease.
"I was able to work in the hospital for the past few months during the pandemic," she said. "It was quite hectic and chaotic. It was amazing to see the physicians, the nurses, the pharmacists, the entire healthcare team come together and really work to find solutions.
"For the past two weeks, I've been on a radiology elective because my last clinical rotation was canceled."
Nnamani Silva has not been forced to move out of the home she shares with his husband, Mike, and 5-year-old daughter, Anna, to avoid contaminating them.
"I would change everything before I left the hospital," she said, "change my shoes and Clorox anything I had been in contact with. I was being really careful.
"I love every day when I get home. My daughter screams 'Momma, Momma, you're home' and she runs to hug me. It was so sad to stop her in her place and say 'Hold on,' but she understood why I was doing it."
Nnamani Silva and her fellow students helped collect protective equipment for their hospital.
"That was definitely a concern, but we didn't have any issues with protective equipment," she said. "Luckily, we had some generous donations. The students, we all got creative and did drives all across the city to get more equipment and we were able to secure an ample supply."
A member of two NCAA championship teams at Stanford, the 6-foot-1 Nnamani Silva said finishing med school reminds her of all those who have provided support, especially her parents, Uzo and Chika.
"It definitely took a village," Nnamani Silva said. "If I could split my degree into pieces, I should because a lot of people helped me get there."
Nnamani Silva didn't get done with volleyball until she had played five years professionally in Puerto Rico, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy and the Czech Republic. Her college highlights included winning the 2004 Honda-Broderick Cup as the national player of the year. Before that, she and her 36-inch vertical leaping ability led U High to four state tournaments and two state titles.
When this year's Tokyo Olympics were postponed until 2021, Nnamani Silva wasn't surprised.
"It is really disappointing, but we have to do whatever we can to save as many lives as possible and keep everyone safe," she said. "To have the timing thrown off for athletes is just hard because you don't know if you're going to be in the same position that you're in now next year."
When she prepared to enter med school, Nnamani Silva sought advice from her former national team coach, the legendary Karch Kiraly.
"He said, 'You know what, in sports you fail so many times and you have so many setbacks and you just have to be resilient and you have to bounce back immediately and take on the new challenge.' Sports accelerates those cycles," said Nnamani Silva.
"You come up short a lot and you have to just keep going. That was a big lesson to me. Medical school is definitely a marathon."
In particular, med school showed Nnamani Silva the importance of teamwork and communication with patients from all walks of life.
"Traveling around the world helped me with that," she said, "to understand culturally where patients were coming from."
Nnamani Silva's challenges this year included the death of fellow 2008 Olympian Kobe Bryant in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. She met Bryant and LeBron James on a practice court in Beijing.
"It's a meeting you'll never forget," she said. "They were great supporters of our team. They would stick around after practice and talk to us and see how our games were going."
Some time later, when the national team was practicing in Anaheim, Calif., Bryant popped in to encourage the players.
"The things I admired about Kobe ... he was just intense," Nnamani Silva said. "He didn't take a day for granted. He didn't take a rep for granted. It was mind boggling the attention to detail that he had. His success was not by luck. It was the result of extreme focus, dedication and pure talent."
Nnamani Silva's talent for switching careers drew the attention of a Stanford business school professor, who in each of the past two years, has asked her and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez to address students about "pivoting."
"Someone like me coming from athletics and moving on to medicine, it seems like a completely different skill set," Nnamani Silva said. "A-Rod and I are telling the crowd, 'No, you don't have to reinvent the wheel. You just have to be the best version of yourself.'"
Her version sees discouraging times ahead.
"There is no way to sugarcoat it, but I find a lot of hope in the kindness of people," she added. "The human spirit will prevail."
