Watch now: These Central Illinois young athletes find inspiration in Olympics

BLOOMINGTON — Kennedy Dietz went to St. Louis and watched the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials a couple weeks ago. The 15-year-old from Bloomington couldn't wait to return for workouts with her Gymnastics Etc. club.

Why?

Her motivation level was off the charts.

"I wanted to get back in the gym and work super hard," she said. "You saw some of the skills you're working for and you're, like, I'm going to do that."

When the Summer Olympic Games begin on July 23 in Tokyo, young area athletes such as Dietz will be keenly observing their favorite athletes and dreaming maybe, just maybe, that could be them some day competing on the world's biggest stage.

Maybe that's why on a humid early July evening, close to 100 members of the Central Illinois Track Club are out on the Central Catholic High School track preparing for a big weekend meet in Joliet.

"It motivates me a lot because I want to have the opportunity one day to maybe run there," said Megan Becker, 17, a Central Catholic senior-to-be who won the Class 1A 400-meter dash in 57.93 seconds in the spring. "I like to watch them and see how fast they are and how fast they can be."

Even though the last Summer Olympics was five years ago, Sarah Karthikeyan of Bloomington remembers the impact they had on her.

Karthikeyan, 11, a member of the Bloomington-Normal YMCA Waves, watched in awe the exploits of Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky and other U.S. swimmers.

"I always told myself I want to become like that one day and I want to be in the Olympics and be the fastest person I could be," she said. "I also thought to myself I should probably work harder because before I was very lazy and I didn't want to do anything and wanted to sit down and do nothing. Then I wanted be like them and actually started working hard."

Renee Tubbs is a co-owner of Gymnastics Etc. and Rising Stars Academy along with her husband, Brad, and Teresa Millmore.

According to Renee Tubbs, taking their team members to the Olympic Trials was important to see up close what the best looked like performing and how even the best don't always get things perfect.

It had an impression on their 9-year-old daughter, Campbell Tubbs.

"It inspired me a lot," said Campbell. "I feel like I should really try harder and try my best to get to that point."

Izzy Aviles, 11, of Bloomington, already had turned some of that motivation from watching the USA Swimming Olympic Trials on television into positive results.

Aviles, a member of the YMCA Waves, observed the Trials and noticed how some of those in the outer lanes were winning and advancing to Tokyo.

"I actually had a swim meet the week after the Trials and it was very motivating because when I swam there and they used my old times when I was 9," she said. "It was very motivating because I was on the outer lanes, too."

When asked if she won, Aviles smiled.

"Yes, I did," she said.

Luke Myszka doesn't remember watching a lot of past Olympic coverage, although he recalls seeing the many triumphs of Michael Phelps and sprinter Usain Bolt and superstar gymnast Simone Biles.

Yet Myszka, 17, who took three medals in last month's Class 1A State Track Meet, had first-hand information that getting to at least the Olympic Trials might not be a pipedream for the Tri-Valley rising senior.

"I was watching the Olympic Trials and there was someone I raced before when I was a freshman and he was a senior. He was in the 200-meter Olympic Trials," said Myszka, who runs in the summer for the Central Illinois Track Club. "To see him go that far was a big deal and means that I could do that too."

Myszka was second in the 110 high hurdles at state and third in the 300 hurdles. Observing the Olympic hurdles will be his assignment when the track competition begins in Tokyo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I do look at their form. My parents tell me to look and see what they're doing compared to what I'm doing," he said. "It does show that there's a lot I could learn and improve from in the future. It's just fun watching them because they're going so fast and the hurdles are so high.

"I would like to think it is something I could do if I put in the effort. But I'll have to see."

Avery Read, 13, of Bloomington went to St. Louis with her Gymnastics Etc. teammates and saw the effort put in by Biles, Jordan Chiles and others.

She also noticed the sportsmanship.

"It was really motivating on how all the gymnasts were supporting one another. I didn't see anyone, if they fell, they didn't get down on themselves," she said. "Of course it was upsetting because the Olympics is a big deal. They really were pushing themselves and never gave up and fought for everything."

Dietz said Brad Tubbs shows videos of Biles when she was younger and in compulsories.

"That's the level we're competing now," said Dietz, who attends Cornerstone Christian Academy. "You see her hard work. She worked super hard to get where she's at now, and it kind of motivates you to work as hard as you can."

Juliette Kennedy of Bloomington said making the Olympics has "been a goal of mine for a very long time."

Kennedy is 12.

The Gymnastics Etc. member said watching the Olympic Trials showed her you have to keep trying even when things don't go right.

"It was a lot of motivation knowing when you put in that much effort you can really succeed," she said. "Our coach has been using a of things we learned to get better."

Biles is considered by many the the greatest gymnast who ever lived. She definitely is a hero to one younger gymnast who saw her in St. Louis and will be watching Biles' every move in Tokyo.

"She has a bunch of power and you need to have power for floor. It's really important to trust yourself and not get so mentally scared," said Campbell Tubbs. "I think I need to improve on some skills and get my head case gone and get a bunch more skill and power and a bunch of other things."

Swimmer Macy Hunziker, 11, of Bloomington said she will watch the Olympics for the entertainment aspect like many others. Her favorites are American swimmers Lilly King and Caeleb Dressel.

"Lilly King is so nice energetic and funny. She's also very fast in breaststroke, and I enjoy watching breaststroke," said Hunziker. "Caeleb Dressel is really good to everyone and shows very good sportsmanship and is very fast, too. I just like to watch him swim because it's very entertaining."

Seeing the swimmers perform at the Olympic Trials was something Ruby Brady, 12, of Bloomington hopes helps her while competing for the YMCA Waves.

"I was paying attention to things coach (Charlie) Yourd is teaching us," said Brady. "I was looking how they do their strokes and how I do my strokes and how they set it up for the whole event and how much stamina they had."

What Biles is to gymnasts and Phelps and Ledecky are to swimmers, Allyson Felix is a standard for many in track and field. Felix, 35, is headed to her fifth Olympic Games.

"She's so cool," said Piper Lowder, 13, of Bloomington and the Central Illinois Track Club. "She has a lot of compassion and never gives up."

Lowder remembers watching the last Olympics and likes seeing new performers come on the world stage every four, or in this year's case, five years.

"You get to see all the people and look up to them, and it's like I want to be them one day," she said. "It takes a lot of hard work and determination."

Michael Mavec, 13, won a couple events for Evans Junior High in the Illinois Elementary School Association State Track and Field Meet this spring. He said he'll watch a lot of the Olympic coverage but especially will be zeroed in on the track portion for obvious reasons.

From the last Olympics held in 2016, Mavec remembers "Usain Bolt destroying the competition (in the 100-meter dash)." He also thought watching high hurdler Grant Holloway miss the world record by .01 in the Olympic Trials was "pretty cool."

"There's definitely a possibility in all sports" to make an Olympic team, said Mavec. "If you work, you'll get there."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.