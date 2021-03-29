On '60 Minutes,' former Pantagraph staffer Dave Kindred talks about sports in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — This weekend's "60 Minutes" featured acclaimed sportswriter Dave Kindred, a former Pantagraph staff member and native of Atlanta.
“This team did save me. This team became a community. It became my friends. My life had turned dark. They were light,” says writer Dave Kindred. He says covering the local girls’ basketball team has helped him during some personal tragedies. https://t.co/GKXl3NNqpE pic.twitter.com/M49H37JM9T— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 29, 2021
"For more than a half-century, Dave Kindred abided a simple sportswriting rule – be a reporter first, and a writer second. On the sidelines or the back nine, he wanted to be there, find the story, and then paint a picture using words," the broadcast said.
Kindred became a columnist in the 1960s and chronicled pivotal figures and moment in sports. Among his numerous honors: the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sportswriting.
He spoke with correspondent Jon Wertheim at the old Palms Grill Cafe in Atlanta a few weeks ago.
