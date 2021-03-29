On '60 Minutes,' former Pantagraph staffer Dave Kindred talks about sports in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — This weekend's "60 Minutes" featured acclaimed sportswriter Dave Kindred, a former Pantagraph staff member and native of Atlanta.

"For more than a half-century, Dave Kindred abided a simple sportswriting rule – be a reporter first, and a writer second. On the sidelines or the back nine, he wanted to be there, find the story, and then paint a picture using words," the broadcast said.

Kindred became a columnist in the 1960s and chronicled pivotal figures and moment in sports. Among his numerous honors: the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sportswriting.

He spoke with correspondent Jon Wertheim at the old Palms Grill Cafe in Atlanta a few weeks ago.

