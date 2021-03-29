 Skip to main content
On '60 Minutes,' former Pantagraph staffer Dave Kindred talks about sports in Central Illinois
On '60 Minutes,' former Pantagraph staffer Dave Kindred talks about sports in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — This weekend's "60 Minutes" featured acclaimed sportswriter Dave Kindred, a former Pantagraph staff member and native of Atlanta. 

"For more than a half-century, Dave Kindred abided a simple sportswriting rule – be a reporter first, and a writer second. On the sidelines or the back nine, he wanted to be there, find the story, and then paint a picture using words," the broadcast said. 

Kindred became a columnist in the 1960s and chronicled pivotal figures and moment in sports. Among his numerous honors: the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sportswriting.

He spoke with correspondent Jon Wertheim at the old Palms Grill Cafe in Atlanta a few weeks ago

SEE THE STORY HERE

