Online training program helps Bloomington martial arts academy connect with students during coronavirus pandemic

"It's a little bit different because he doesn't have the instructor physically there in front of him to make him focus, you know what I mean? Sometimes that's a little bit harder, but he thinks it's cool that people see him at home and where he lives."

Melissa Mizell, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington, has taken her daughter, Jordyn, to Coffrin's for three years. Jordyn, 6, also is in the "Tiny Tiger" group.

"Jordyn is always super excited when I tell her she has karate (online) tonight," said Melissa. "It's something different, but good for her to do when we're stuck at home. We're truly blessed with the Coffrins.

"They could have said we'll give you your money back or we'll give you a credit. But they have been so amazing through all of this ... giving the kids some stability with having these karate classes, it's been amazing for me and my child."

Elisha Coffrin said she understands how scary the pandemic is for many businesses like theirs. But they wanted to continue providing something for their members and the entire community.

"Our goal is to come out of this pandemic stronger than ever and to show everyone that through adaptability and innovation, there is a light at the end of this very dark tunnel," she said.