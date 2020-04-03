Online training program helps Bloomington martial arts academy connect with students during coronavirus pandemic

BLOOMINGTON — Corey and Elisha Coffrin saw advertisements for Peloton and other fitness businesses that use online training programs. They thought it might be something to investigate for future use in their martial arts academy.
Then came the COVID-19 global pandemic.
When students couldn't come to Coffrin's ATA Martial Arts on 503 N. Prospect Road in Bloomington because of the stay-in-place orders issued by the state, they decided to come to the students.
Corey Coffrin said the the virtual training program they established through Zoom "took right off" with their 258 students and also with those who are taking advantage of two free online classes the academy is offering.
Sessions last between 25-35 minutes — "depending how windy I get," joked Corey — and Wednesday night's beginners class had 33 attendees.
"Last night one of our current students had his mom right along next to him. She wanted to get off the couch and was punching it out," said Coffrin. "She waved and was loving it. It seems parents, as much as the kids, are looking for something to do. To provide that avenue of escape is fantastic."
Kahla Crackel of Normal said her son, Ryker, 5, looks forward to his two classes a week online.
"He loves it. It's great," said Kahla. "He can do it from the comfort of his home and also see his friends on there.
"It's a little bit different because he doesn't have the instructor physically there in front of him to make him focus, you know what I mean? Sometimes that's a little bit harder, but he thinks it's cool that people see him at home and where he lives."
Melissa Mizell, who is a fourth-grade teacher at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington, has taken her daughter, Jordyn, to Coffrin's for three years. Jordyn, 6, also is in the "Tiny Tiger" group.
"Jordyn is always super excited when I tell her she has karate (online) tonight," said Melissa. "It's something different, but good for her to do when we're stuck at home. We're truly blessed with the Coffrins.
"They could have said we'll give you your money back or we'll give you a credit. But they have been so amazing through all of this ... giving the kids some stability with having these karate classes, it's been amazing for me and my child."
Elisha Coffrin said she understands how scary the pandemic is for many businesses like theirs. But they wanted to continue providing something for their members and the entire community.
"Our goal is to come out of this pandemic stronger than ever and to show everyone that through adaptability and innovation, there is a light at the end of this very dark tunnel," she said.
Corey Coffrin began studying martial arts when he was 11 in 1983. He was a Charleston policeman when he met Elisha, then an Eastern Illinois student, in the mid-1990s and she "tagged along" with him to a class while they were dating.
They started their first academy in Effingham in 1998. They later moved the business to Mattoon in 2002 before landing in Bloomington six years later.
"We've always tried to use martial arts as a vehicle to teach life skills. Back when I started in '83, martial arts was all about kicking butt and staying safe from strangers and stuff like that," said Corey. "The following year 'Karate Kid' came out and martial arts got kind of cool, and everyone wanted to do it.
"Nowadays parents get their kids enrolled because they're having discipline issues or self-confidence or self-esteem issues. We're taking the punching and kicking and positive reinforcement we use in class and trying to rebuild or establish their confidence or self esteem."
Melissa Mizell said when her fourth-grade class was experiencing some bullying issues, she asked Elisha Coffrin for help.
"She came in every Thursday for six weeks, and for 45 minutes taught the whole fourth grade how to deal with issues and gave them tips and tricks and even used some of her supplies from her school," said Mizell.
Corey Coffrin said the quarantine order came during their rank testing week when students can move up to the next level. They were able to do that online for all the students except for black belt, the highest honor, which they felt should be done in person when the quarantine is eventually lifted.
That was especially difficult for one student, Cade Neuman, whose father is in the Army and the family was moving to Texas.
"My wife and I, the day before the lock down, arranged for his dad (already in Texas) to Facetime in and we went to his house and tested him in the living room. We brought real boards to break," said Cody Coffrin.
Neuman passed the test.
Everything else since then has been through the Zoom app for online classes. How long it lasts is anyone's guess.
The Coffrins are trying to make the best of a difficult situation.
"We've committed ourselves that we're only going to talk about staying healthy and instead of avoiding how to stay sick, how to be a great friend with social distancing," said Corey Coffrin. "It's repackaging things not with a negative message, but a positive message."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson
